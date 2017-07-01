Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has shrugged off speculation over a move to Barcelona this summer amid talk of the U-21 international making his way out of north London this summer.

The 22-year-old was reported to have emerged as the Catalans' top target of the summer transfer window, with Ernesto Valverde earmarking the signing of a right-back his main priority for the 2017-18 season. However, Bellerin, who is currently with the Spain U-21 squad, which lost to Germany in the finals of the U-21 European Championships, has sounded cautious.

The right-back has recently signed a long-term deal with the Gunners in November 2016, which will see him stay at the club till 2022. The Spaniard has accumulated a total of 114 appearances since making the first team in north London, which has vindicated his decision to leave La Masia.

The player himself revealed that he is "happy" with recent reports linking him with a return to Barcelona. However, Bellerin did admit that any potential move away from the Premier League club will not solely depend on him, as he has a long-term contract with the north London club.

"I have a contract over there [with Arsenal], I have to report back for pre-season and now is the time for me to just enjoy with my team-mates in Spain for a few days. Enjoy time with the family, have a little break and see each other next season," Bellerin said, as quoted by Goal, when asked about the veracity of the rumours linking him back to Camp Nou.

Arsene Wenger will not want a repeat of the Cesc Fabrgeas incident where the midfielder returned to his boyhood club in 2011, breaking the manager's trust in him. The Gunners will be looking to avoid a similar incident to rock their window and instead look ahead to strengthen and challenge for the title after what has been a disappointing campaign.