A football fan killed his friend with a three-foot machete moments after the pair had been seen laughing and joking. Damien Hill, 45, stabbed friend Guy Hamilton in the neck as they waited for a taxi to a dance they were going to. The friends had been seen laughing and joking about football minutes before Hill sliced Hamilton's neck with the huge blade.

They had earlier been to watch Barrow AFC's 2-0 victory over Wrexham at Holker Street and had been drinking heavily and taking ketamine – a recreational hallucinogenic drug – throughout the day.

After the match, Hill and Hamilton went drinking in a local pub before heading to a convenience store, where they were heard laughing and joking, and talking about the football.

They then went to Hamilton's home and at 9.44pm called for a taxi to take them back to where they had been drinking. By 9.52pm, Guy had made another call, to 999. During those eight minutes, police believe that Hill attacked Guy with the machete causing him a fatal injury to his throat.

The victim somehow managed to call 999 and leave his house to alert neighbours, who attempted to help him before an ambulance arrived. At this time witnesses reported seeing another man, believed to be Hill, stood outside Hamilton's front door smoking a cigarette.

He was arrested by police and charged with murder, which he denied even though he admitted stabbing Hamilton.Jurors at Preston Crown Court found Hill guilty of murder and he was sentenced at the same court to life in prison with a minimum of 16 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Furzana Nazir said: "I am pleased that Damian Hill has been convicted of killing Guy Hamilton, and that he will now spend time in prison for what he did.

"Serious cases like this one invariably involve a large number of people and experts from both the police and other accredited organisations, and I would like to thank all those that assisted in bringing this case to court and getting justice for Guy and his family."