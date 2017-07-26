The family of Saffie Rose Roussos – the youngest victim of the Manchester terror attack – has released an emotional video tribute to the eight-year-old in the hope she can fulfil her dream of being a YouTube star.

The three-minute clip, called "Let's make Saffie famous", features a montage of pictures showing the youngster smiling, playing and enjoying special occasions with her family.

It is set to the song One Last Time by her favourite musician, Ariana Grande, whose Manchester Arena concert was hit by a suicide bomb on 22 May.

The youngster's grieving loved ones showed the video at her funeral in Manchester on Wednesday (26 July), and now want it shared online by the public in the hope her dream is realised.

"She always wanted to be a YouTube star, she was a confident, bright young girl full of life love, joy and happiness," a description of the YouTube video reads.

"With this video could you share the love for this little girl, by clicking Subscribe button to make Saffie the YouTube star that she deserves. If Saffie hits a million subscribers she will have gained the golden YouTube play button."

Saffie, from Leyland, Lancashire, was one of 22 people who died when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb as concertgoers were leaving the Grande gig.

A huge fan of the US singer, she received tickets for the event for Christmas and went with her sister Ashlee Bromwich, 26, and mother, Lisa Roussos, 48.

Saffie is the last victim to be laid to rest, with hundreds of mourners arriving at Manchester Cathedral for Wednesday's funeral.

During the service, her father tearfully paid tribute to his "stunning, stunning" daughter.

"I just want to thank everybody for coming to support out family in this difficult time. The Manchester community, family and friends have been fantastic," he said, as reported by the BBC.

He said Saffie was "a superstar in the making".

"To become something in life, you need to have that something. That spark. That charisma. The ones that make it are born with it, they get it from the very beginning. Saffie had that."

A letter from her sister Ashlee was also read out during the service, in which she wrote: "I close my eyes and I see your face with your brown eyes burning.

"I imagine how you run up and jump into my arms. I see you everywhere, with your smile from ear to ear. You lived to entertain, and to keep us all smiling. Something about you got everyone's attention. Your silliness and jokes are the highlights of my memories.

"Whatever you wanted, you were going to make it happen. I wish I could do you justice with my words.

"Nothing more, nothing less could I have ever wanted in a baby sister."