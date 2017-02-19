Dramatic footage has shown flash floods rip through the Spanish city of Malaga, following storms along the Costa del Sol.

Residents awoke on Sunday (19 February) to see their homes flooded, cars destroyed and businesses severely damaged.

Emergency services say they dealt with more than 200 incidents during the heavy rainfall, including part of one road being swept away and the roof of a beach bar collapsing during a live concert.

There have been no reported fatalities or injuries.

Some parts of the area saw 130 litres per square metre of rain fall in just three hours overnight.

One video posted online shows a torrent of water reach the height of parked cars as it cascades down a residential street amid hail stones and lightning.

Spain's meterological office, AEMET, issued an orange warning for the coast and Gualdahorce valley for Monday and Tuesday, with strong winds and high seas expected.

Marbella and Malaga are expected to see heavy rain fall again overnight.

It comes after flooding in the city and nearby towns in December saw a 26-year-old woman killed.