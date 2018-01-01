Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Iuliana Tudos, who went missing on Christmas Eve and was later found in Finsbury Park, North London.

Tudos, who was 22 and is thought to be from Moscow, worked at the World's End pub in Camden, where colleagues raised the alarm when she did not turn up for a shift on Boxing Day.

She was last seen alive at around 8pm on 24 December, heading to a bus stop in Camden en route to her home in Upper Tollington Park.

She was due to spend Christmas at a friend's home in nearby Enfield but did not turn up.

Her body was found in a disused building near Finsbury Park with head injuries and a stab wound to the abdomen on 27 December. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

"She was a very nice person, young and gorgeous. I met her twice when she came over for beers when we had barbecues last summer," neighbour Sebastian Jonathan told ITV News.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Dalston on the afternoon of 1 January. He remains in custody at a south-west London police station.

"We understand that the local community might have concerns, but I want to reassure people that incidents of this nature are incredibly rare," Haringey Borough Commander Des Fahy said.

"We have police out and about on patrol and local Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been out speaking to members of the community.

"By all accounts, Iuliana was a bubbly lively girl enjoying a fun life in London when she was tragically taken from her loved ones. Our hearts go out to them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room on 020 8785 8244, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.