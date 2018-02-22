A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was struck over the head with a guitar outside a busy train station, it has been reported.

A fracas ensued outside Plymouth railway station at around 5pm on Wednesday (21 February) in front of shocked commuters, say police.

British Transport Police (BTP) said in a statement that the injured victim suffered wounds consistent with being stabbed.

The Plymouth Herald reported that police stated earlier that the victim suffered "injuries consistent with being struck with a blunt instrument" and the object was believed to be a guitar that belonged to the suspect.

The victim was checked over by paramedics and was able to give a statement to police and it was not clear if they were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested at the North Cross Roundabout, just yards away from the train station, by officers who were en route to the incident.

Pictures from the scene showed an area outside the station had been cordoned off although police said one of the men were taken to hospital.

A BTP spokesman said: "A 39-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is in police custody as enquiries continue."

While an earlier statement read: "An investigation is underway after a person was assaulted outside Plymouth station earlier this afternoon.

"Officers were called to the station shortly after 5pm today and attended alongside colleagues from Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service.

"A person was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with being stabbed. No further details on their condition are available at this stage."

A police inspector told the Herald that the suspect who was taken to Derriford Hospital where they were being treated for injuries and "other matters".