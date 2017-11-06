Johnny Langendorff, a common man now hailed as a hero for his actions, has described the dramatic account of a high-speed car chase that led to the death of the Texas church shooter. Langendorff was one of the two men who on Sunday morning (5 November)tracked down the suspected gunman Devin Kelley, who killed at least 26 people by firing at parishioners during the mass at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

Detailing the incident, Langendorff told local TV station Ksat.com that he was driving near the church on Sunday when he saw two men shooting at each other. Suddenly, Kelley, 26, fled in his car while the other man, a member of the local community, came to him and asked for help.

"I pulled up to the intersection where the shooting happened. I saw two men exchanging gunfire, the other being the citizen of the community. The shooter of the church had taken off, fled in his vehicle, the other gentleman came and said we need to pursue him. And that's what I did, I just acted," Langendorff said, adding he did not even know the name of the other man.

"He was just a member of the community and he came to my vehicle in distress with his weapon. He explained very quickly what happened. He got into the truck and I knew that it was time to go," Langendorff told Ksat.com.

According to reports, the brave pair then chased the man down FM 539 headed north before Kelley lost control and ran off the roadway.

"He just lost control. That is when I put the vehicle in park and I was still on the phone to Dispatch [police]. The other gentleman jumped out and has his rifle drawn on him. He didn't move after that," Langendorff said.

According to reports, the 26-year-old was found dead in his vehicle. However, it is not clear how he died.

Langendorff said that within five to seven minutes, police also arrived and surrounded Kelly's vehicle. "...And then they pushed us back and they took care of the rest. I didn't see anything after that," he added.

Since reports of the dramatic chase have been reported, Langendorff's Facebook page is swamped with words of praise from people hailing him as a hero for his part in taking down Kelley.

One Facebook user wrote: "Well done, Johnnie! You're a true patriot and a hero. Thank you for coming to the aid of those in need, at such a terrible time."

While another social media user, Tammy N David said, "You are the Nation's hero today! Thank you from Florida."