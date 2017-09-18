A 21-year-old man in Hong Kong has died after being hit by a mechanical object while walking through a haunted house attraction in Hong Kong.

The man, identified by his surname Cheung, was knocked unconscious just five minutes after entering the Buried Alive ride at Ocean Park on Saturday (16 September) the BBC reported. Police said Cheung was later confirmed dead in hospital.

Park officials claim Cheung had wandered into a restricted area of the ride, which is part of the amusement park's annual Halloween Fest.

According to the park's website, the Buried Alive ride promises visitors the "experience [of] being buried alive alone, before fighting their way out of their dark and eerie grave".

Local media reported visitors are supposed to get into a coffin-like slide. A probe has found that Cheung was hit by "moving parts of the slide," the South China Morning Post reported.

The slide, measuring 4.5 metres long and 2.5 metres high, was approved by the department after a comprehensive test by independent inspectors. It is not thought that the incident was caused by mechanical failure.

He was among a group getting a first look at the rides available at this year's Halloween Fest, which kicks off on 5 October. Guests said while the fatal incident will not stop them from visiting the Halloween-themed festival, they hope the park will improve its safety measures.

Roy Chan, 35, told the Morning Post that he found the Dark Maze attraction to be safe but noted staff could place signs of off-limit areas in the Buried Alive ride.

"The park could also have put some staff in ghost costumes and asked them to stay at the off-limit areas," he suggested. "The staff could entertain the guests on one hand and the guests would know they are not supposed to pass through those areas."

The ride has been closed until further notice, while police conduct an investigation, the BBC reported. Ocean Park announced Sunday (17 September) that it would conduct safety checks on all haunted houses every morning before opening them up to guests.