City of London Police have launched an investigation after a man fell to his death from the seventh floor of the London Stock Exchange, in the heart of the UK's financial district, on Tuesday 15 August.

The London Ambulance Service were called at 9.56am BST to reports that somebody had fallen from a height at Paternoster Square.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew and a motorbike responder. Sadly the patient was dead at the scene," a spokesperson said.

A City of London spokesperson added: "We were called to the London Stock Exchange in Paternoster Square on Tuesday, 15 August at 9.58 to a report of a man who had fallen from an upper floor in the building to the ground. London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at 10.10."

The police are currently investigating the circumstances around the death, working to inform the man's next of kin and treating the incident as non-suspicious. The Mail Online, meanwhile, has reported that the man is a married City trader of middle age.

"The finance worker is believed to work on the first floor but climbed up to the seventh floor at around 9.45, clambered over a glass barrier and jumped," the publication claimed.