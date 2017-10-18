A man has admitted to drowning a six-year-old "mildly autistic" boy before disposing of the child's body in a dumpster outside.

The 19-year-old suspect, from Kerville, Texas, is believed to be a family member of the boy, who was identified as Dayvid Pakko. The unidentified man was booked jail for first-degree murder but has not been formally charged, Q13 Fox News reported.

Dayvid was reported missing on Monday (16 October) from his home in the Bristol Square Apartments in Lynnwood, Washington state. The boy's body was found in a dumpster outside the apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Snohomish County sheriff's office said that the boy was left in the care of the 19-year-old between 2pm and 3pm on Monday.

The suspect "admitted, during that time, to filling a bathtub with water with the intention of drowning and killing DP" and "admitted to calling DP to the bathroom, picking him up and placing him face down in the water.

He is then said to have held DP's head underneath the water while DP struggled for approximately 30 seconds before becoming still".

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect also admitted to leaving the boy in the water face down for around six minutes and not performing live-saving measures.

The suspect then reportedly charged his clothes, wrapped the boy's body in a blanket and placed him in a cardboard box, which he used to dispose of the body.

The boy was declared deceased by paramedics on the scene 12 hours after he went missing. According to CBS News, the boy's cause and manner of death will be released by the Snohomish County medical Examiner's office.