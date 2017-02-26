Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are set to do battle for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappé, who could command a fee of £51m ($63.55m). The French teenager has enjoyed a wondrous season under Leonardo Jardim but Monaco are believed to be ready to cash in on the 18-year-old.

Mbappé scored against City during his side's 5-3 loss to Pep Guardiola's side on Tuesday (21 February) and has netted 19 times in 43 appearances for the Ligue 1 leaders as they look to steal Paris Saint-Germain's crown.

Guardiola is predictably interested in the forward, but Le Parisien claims Real Madrid and Barcelona are also exploring the possibility of bringing the Frenchman to Spain.

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for one of world football's hottest properties and Arsene Wenger revealed recently that the Gunners did try to pry Mbappé away from Stade Louis II last season, but their efforts were soundly rebuffed. Arsenal will presumably try again for the Monaco forward, who is regularly compared with Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham are also monitoring Mbappé, who would fit in well with the profile of the squad at White Hart Lane. During his time as Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino has cultivated a youthful, vibrant side containing the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane. Tottenham's financial power is not as strong as Manchester City or Arsenal's, though, and it is unlikely they will pay the £51m asking price that Monaco have slapped on their prized asset.

Manchester City already have a wealth of young attacking talent on their books at the Etihad: Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sané and Gabriel Jesus have all impressed under Guardiola this season. That said, the Manchester City boss is heavily interested in Mbappé, as well as Djibril Sidibé and Benjamin Mendy.

Monaco are open to selling their top talent and have let one of their highly thought of attackers leave for Manchester before: Anthony Martial left the principality for Manchester United in the summer of 2015, for a fee which could rise to £58m.