Manchester City have confirmed their forward Enes Unal has completed a permanent switch to Villarreal on 31 May (Wednesday).

The 20-year-old joined the Premier League club from Turkish club Bursaspor in 2015. However, he failed to make his way into City's first team and in that same summer and agreed to join Belgium outfit Genk on a two-year loan deal.

Unal returned to Etihad six months later, after his loan deal was terminated. He was sent on loan to NAC Breda until the end of the 2015/16 season and spent the last season on loan at FC Twente.

The Turkish forward has ended his time at the Premier League outfit. Unal has successfully completed his medical and Villarreal confirmed the player has signed a five-year deal with the La Liga outfit.

City confirmed the player's transfer on their official Twitter account.

".@EnesUnal16 has joined @VillarrealCF after agreeing a permanent deal.Everyone at @ManCity wishes Enes the best of luck for the future #mcfc," City tweeted.

Pep Guardiola has already allowed four of his star players leave the club as a part of City's major overhaul of the squad. The list includes the likes of Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas and Unal has become the latest player to move away from the Etihad.

There is a possibility of more players leaving the club in the summer transfer window. City striker Kelechi Iheanacho could follow them as he is looking for a club in search of a regular playing time.

ESPN reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund were keen on securing the 20-year-old Nigerian's services. However, Iheanacho is ready to snub advances from these clubs in order to continue in the Premier League. West Ham United are believed to be leading the race for his signature.