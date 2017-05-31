Barcelona have managed to beat Manchester City and Bayern Munich in securing the services of teenage goalkeeper Lazar Carevic from OFK Grbalj.

The 18-year-old will join the Catalan club's Juvenil A team (Under-19s) and the player himself confirmed the news on Instagram. According to the Spanish publication Sport, the Camp Nou outfit and Bayern Munich were interested in signing the Montenegro stopper two years ago.

Carevic had a trial at Bayern when Pep Guardiola was in charge at the Allianz Arena and this was due to the manager's friendship with the keeper's agent Ramir Radoncic. Guardiola's current club City also made a late approach in bringing the player to the Etihad.

However, Carevic has snubbed approaches from the Premier League club and the German outfit in order to join Barcelona.

He has been in fine form for OFK Grbalj and has been the first team's number one choice for the last two seasons. His club form has seen him represent Montenegro at various levels, including the Under-21s. The 6ft-4in goalkeeper is likely to be a regular starter for Barcelona Juvenil A team next season.

The teenager will be hoping to impress while playing for the Juvenil A team in order to get a chance in Barcelona's first team. Ernesto Valverde was announced as Luis Enrique's successor at Camp Nou and he already has the services of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jasper Cillessen.

Ter Stegen committed his future to the La Liga giants by signing a new deal amid interest from Guardiola's City. Carevic will be targeting to fight with Cillessen for a place in the first team at the club.