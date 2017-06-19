Manchester City are considering a move in signing Juventus star Dani Alves and Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker.

The 34-year-old joined the Old Lady last summer and won the domestic double by winning the title and the Coppa Italia. He has one year left on his contract with the Italian outfit and has already expressed his desire to play in the Premier League.

According to The Sun, City manager Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with his former player at the Etihad. The Catalan manager and Alves enjoyed success - when the two were at Barcelona – by winning the three La Liga titles and the Champions League on two occasions.

Guardiola wants to bring the right-back to City in the summer transfer window. The Manchester outfit released a few of their first team players after the end of the last season. The list includes the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager wants to strengthen that area after releasing three full-backs in May. He has identified Alves as a target who can strengthen City's right-back position.

Any move from City for the Juventus defender will see them face competition from Tottenham and Premier League winners Chelsea. The Brazilian is a prime target for the Citizens manager this summer.

Alves is not the only player wanted by Guardiola at City. He has identified Tottenham's Walker as another target in the right-back position. The England international signed a five-year contract at White Hart Lane last September.

Sky Sports report claims City are ready to pay a fee of £40m ($51.1m) for Walker. However, the north London club are looking around £50m ($63.9m) to part ways with the 27-year-old star defender.

Despite that, Walker is wanted by Guardiola at City as he looks to bolster his side's defence for the 2017/18 season. He has already started the process by securing the services of Ederson from Benfica, who was the English club's second summer signing.