Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the 2017/18 Carabo Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on 25 February, Sunday. The two Premier League clubs have an opportunity to win their first silverware of this campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side made it to the final of the competition after registering a 5-3 aggregate win over Championship side Bristol City. The Gunners, on the other hand, defeated the English champions Chelsea 2-1 to seal a berth in the final.

Arsene Wenger has been at the north London club for more than two decades and the Frenchman has never won the League Cup with Arsenal. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, who took charge at the Etihad in 2016, is yet to win a trophy with the Manchester club.

City have won the competition on four occasions, with their last two success coming in 2014 and 2016. Arsenal, meanwhile, won it twice in 1987 and 1993. Their last final appearance was in 2011, which they lost 2-1 to Birmingham City.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4:30pm GMT. Sky Sports Football will provide the live coverage of the match in the United Kingdom. Mobile, tablet or laptop users can watch the match on Sky Go UK.

Below is the list of broadcasters that will air the matches in different countries: