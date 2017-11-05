"I would like to say to Arsene that this record belongs to him, we are not going to break it. He has to be calm."

Pep Guardiola remains convinced that Manchester City will not match Arsenal's 2003-04 'Invincibles' and become only the second team ever to go through an entire Premier League campaign unbeaten.

However, you have to feel that if any team is ever going to come close to emulating the achievements of that famous squad, then this current City group stand a better chance than most.

The undefeated Citizens have been simply irresistible so far this season, notching up 14 consecutive wins across all competitions and scoring 49 goals by early November to sit five points clear of their cross-city rivals at the Premier League summit.

They equalled the record for the number of points collected after 10 top-flight games at West Brom last weekend and went onto outlast Napoli for the second time in another thrilling contest to seal their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare.

Looking to potentially fight fire with fire this afternoon and stop City from matching another club record for successive league wins in a single season is an Arsenal team that have lost just one of their last 13 matches, winning an impressive 10 of 12.

The Gunners' woeful away record against their top-six rivals under Wenger is well-documented, but it is worth noting that last season's 1-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium was their first loss at the hands of today's opponents since 2013.

Arsenal's key stars should also be well rested after their long-serving boss continued his squad rotation policy for a goalless draw with Red Star Belgrade on Thursday that sealed their progress to the first knockout phase of the Europa League.

All eyes will be fixed on contract rebel Alexis Sanchez as he goes up against the club that almost signed him in a £60m deal on transfer deadline day and are still pursuing his signature as we hurtle towards the January window...