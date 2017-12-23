- Manchester City go 14 points clear after beat Bournemouth.
- Rob Elliot saves a penalty as Newcastle United beat West Ham United in five-goal thriller.
- Mark Hughes injects new life into Stoke City reign as Potters outlast West Brom.
- Brighton overcome Watford in first top flight meeting since 1983.
- Huddersfield hold Southampton despite Charlie Austin.
- Leon Britton draws first game in caretaker charge of Swansea against Crystal Palace.
Full time: Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield
Full time: Stoke 3-1 West Brom
Full time: Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace
Full time: West Ham 2-3 Newcastle, Man City 4-0 Bournemouth
GOAL! Stoke 3-1 West Brom (Ramadan Sobhi)
Full time: Brighton 1-0 Watford
Sergio Aguero converts a second header to extend City's lead.
West Ham are hitting Andy Carroll as often as they can, looping balls towards him from all angles. And it isn't proving to be overly successful.
GOAL! Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth (Danilo)
Make that goal 101 in 2017. Raheem Sterling finds Danilo who left-footed beats Begovic at his near post. His first goal for Man City.
A bit of history for Manchester City. They have been rampant this season.
GOAL! Manchester City 3-0 Bournemouth (Sergio Aguero)
Game over at the Etihad and City are heading for a 17th straight win. Bernardo Silva crosses and Aguero gets in between the two centre backs and converts with a second header.
Christian Atsu puts Newcastle in command at the London Stadium.
GOAL! Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace (Jordan Ayew)
GOAL! West Ham 2-3 Newcastle (Andre Ayew)
Hope for West Ham as they pull on back. Carroll makes a nuisance of himself from a corner and when Elliot doesn't deal with it, Ayew lashes home from close range. Game on heading into the final 20 minutes.
GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town (Laurent Depoitre)
GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Watford (Pascal Gross)
GOAL! West Ham 1-3 Newcastle (Christian Atsu)
Lovely move from the visitors and they have a third goal on the hour mark. Christian Atsu exchanges passes with Joselu and he slides into the corner.
GOAL! Swansea 0-1 Crystal Palace (Dejan Milivojevic)
Raheem Sterling slides past Asmir Begovic to put City two up.
Chance for West Ham to draw level straight away as Ciaran Clark fouls Antonio, but Andre Ayew's spot kick is saved by Rob Elliot.
PENALTY TO WEST HAM
GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Bournemouth (Raheem Sterling)
Wonderful goal from Raheem Sterling as City pull away from Bournemouth. Silva and Aguero combine to release the England man and he slides low beyond the onrushing Begovic.
GOAL! West Ham 1-2 Newcastle (Mo Diame)
The Toon have turned it around. Christian Atsu nut-megs Zabaleta, and his low cross finds Diame arriving on cue and he slams the ball high into the net.