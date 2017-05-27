Hundreds of Muslim children and their families in Manchester paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack that killed 22 people in the city during a march to Manchester Arena.

The walk was organised by North Manchester Jamia Mosque and culminated with the children laying flowers and releasing balloons into the sky.

More than 500 people from Manchester's Muslim community attended the three-mile march, which ended with a vigil at the arena.

Moin Azmi, a spokesman for the Jamia Mosque, told the Manchester Evening News that young Muslims had been among the most deeply disturbed by Monday's (22 May) terror attack.

"It was really good to see people driving past supporting us," he said.

"That's the image we want to show – that we are a part of society campaigning against the terrorist.

"The children were more upset this time because other children had been killed. Children were killed when they should have been having fun.

"They wanted to show solidarity and be part of society."

The march took place after Friday prayers had taken place in what was the first service since the atrocity.

Imam Arshad Misbahi said it was important that young Muslim children take the right message away from the attack.

"This peace walk shows our feelings towards the atrocity," he said.

"It was against the teachings of Islam. We organised the walk for our students.

"They have been asking questions at school and we feel as a Mosque we have to unite and show our sympathy for the lives that have been lost."