A search operation is underway following reports that a young girl has been abducted in Manchester.

The girl, believed to be 6 or 7-years-old was watching a fireworks display at Heaton Park when she was reportedly bundled into a care

The alarm was raised at around 9.15pm and officers from Greater Manchester Police have been searching vehicles leaving Heaton Park, in the hope of finding the missing child.

Superintendent Arif Nawaz said: "I want people to know we are taking this report extremely seriously and are following all possible lines of inquiry, which may cause some disruption to people leaving the event this evening.

"We need to be really clear about what has happened this evening so I'd ask that people refrain from speculating around the circumstances on social media as we follow our processes."