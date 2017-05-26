Mancunians say their city, although united, is still coming to terms with its grief after the suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday (22 May). A sea of floral tributes in St Ann's Square continues to grow by the hour.
IBTimes UK looks back at 25 powerful photos of a city coming to terms with the attack that killed 22 people, including children. 22 May 2017: Concertgoers wait to be picked up at the scene of a terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena Paul Ellis/AFP 23 May 2017: Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 23 May 2017: An Ariana Grande fan leaves the Park Inn Hotel, which provided rooms for people who had been in Manchester Arena Lindsey Parnaby/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 23 May 2017: A girl wearing an Ariana Grande T-shirt and carrying balloons from the concert at the Manchester Arena leaves a hotel in Manchester Oli Scarff/AFP 23 May 2017: A man carries a young girl on his shoulders near Victoria station in Manchester Oli Scarff/AFP 23 May 2017: People of all faiths take part in a vigil in Manchester for the victims of the attack on concert goers at Manchester Arena Peter Nicholls/Reuters 23 May 2017: A member of the clergy sheds a tear during a vigil in Albert Square in Manchester Oli Scarff/AFP 23 May 2017: A sign saying 'Ariana we love you' is left on a street in Manchester Leon Neal/Getty Images 23 May 2017: People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester as it is evacuated Darren Staples/Reuters 23 May 2017: A taxi advertises its services for free in Albert Square in Manchester Ben Stansall/AFP 23 May 2017: A man hands out free bottles of water as members of the public gather at a vigil at Albert Square in Manchester Leon Neal/Getty Images 23 May 2017: Des Richardson, owner of Canine Motorcycle Recovery, hands out free food and drink to police and public following an evening vigil outside the Town Hall in Manchester. Mr Richardson had decided to spend an unexpected bonus on free food for volunteers following the terrorist attack and, on mentioning this in the supermarket, was given two extra trolleys of stock to give away Leon Neal/Getty Images 23 May 2017: A Sikh man holds an 'I love Manchester' sign at a candlelit vigil held at Albert Square in Manchester to honour the victims of the terror attack Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 23 May 2017: A sign offering a free hug is held by a member of the public gathered at a candlelit vigil at Albert Square Leon Neal/Getty Images 23 May 2017: A woman lights candles at Albert Square in Manchester, in solidarity with those killed and injured in the 22 May terror attack at the Manchester Arena Ben Stansall/AFP 23 May 2017: People pray and light candles set up in front of floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester Ben Stansall/AFP 23 May 2017: A motorcyclist waits at a red light in Manchester a day after the attack on the Arian Grande concert in the city Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 24 May 2017: A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester Darren Staples/Reuters 24 May 2017: Members of the Muslim community gather at the floral tributes at St Ann's Square in Manchester Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 24 May 2017: City council employees move flowers from outside the town hall in Albert Square to St Ann's Square in Manchester Peter Nicholls/Reuters 25 May 2017: People observe a minute's silence in St Ann's Square around the tributes to the victims of the 22 May terror attack at the Manchester Arena Ben Stansall/AFP 25 May 2017: The Queen speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from County Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack and to thank members of staff who treated them Peter Byrne 25 May 2017: Millie Robson, 15, from County Durham, recovers in bed at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Peter Byrne 25 May 2017: Charlotte Campbell, whose daughter Olivia died in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena, hugs partner Paul Hodgson in Manchester Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 26 May 2017: A man crouches in front of flowers, messages and tokens left in tribute to the victims of the attack on Manchester Arena Stefan Wermuth/Reuters The Queen visited victims of the attack at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Fifteen-year-old Millie Robson, wearing one of Grande's T-shirts, told the queen she had won VIP tickets to the pop star's concert. She recalled leaving the concert when the blast struck and remembered an intense ringing in her ears, but not being entirely aware that she was bleeding badly from her legs. The teenager credited her father's quick action in picking her up and tying off her wounds to stem the bleeding. "Compared to other people I'm quite lucky really," she said.
In addition to those killed, 116 people received medical treatment at Manchester hospitals for wounds from the blast. The National Health Service said 75 people were hospitalised.
Salman Abedi, who was born in Manchester in 1994 to Libyan parents, detonated a suicide bomb on Monday (22 May) night at the Manchester Arena indoor venue at the end of a concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande attended by thousands of children and teenagers.