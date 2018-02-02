A teenager is in a critical condition after falling from a balcony at his college in Manchester.

The 18-year-old, a student at Manchester College, a further education centre in the south of the city, was fighting for his life after falling from a third floor balcony at the college's Northenden Campus on Thursday (1 January).

Greater Manchester Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

Footage of an air ambulance arriving at the scene to evacuate the man to hospital has been shared online.

The Manchester Evening News reported that paramedics arrived at the scene within minutes of the incident. Police officers remained at the scene for several hours to continue inquiries after it had left.

A local resident told the newspaper: "I noticed something was going on when they emptied all the students from the college.

"The emergency services were here within minutes. There were two ambulances, two rapid response cars and three police cars on the scene.

"My daughter goes to that college so I know where the balcony is. It's on the inside of the building. I just hope the boy is okay. It's a terrible thing to have happened."

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the victim, who has not been named, was in a critical condition.

According to the college's website, the Northenden Campus offers a wide range of courses and apprenticeships for school leavers and adults.

It says £2m has been invested in modernising the campus to cater for academic and vocational courses.