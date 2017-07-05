Manchester United target Nemanja Matic will be happy to do the dirty work in Jose Mourinho's midfield, according to the club's academy director Nicky Butt.

The Chelsea midfielder has emerged as one of the club's priority transfer targets in recent weeks. Tottenham Hotspur enforcer Eric Dier and Monaco's Fabinho have also been considered by the Premier League club but Matic would now appear to be the club's – and Mourinho's – preferred choice for the holding midfield role.

The arrival of a stronger presence in midfield is likely to allow Paul Pogba the freedom to operate in a slightly more advanced role next season, and Butt believes Matic is the sort of player who is happy to take on those responsibilities that often go overlooked.

"He [Matic] is the type of player who'd be happy to sit in front of back four, a team player who doesn't get the same attention of a goalscorer," Butt told Unibet. "He does the work that is appreciated by his teammates. The best players in a team are not always the match winners, but those who can play in a team."

While Mourinho had been eager for the club to have the bulk of their transfer business wrapped up before they set off for their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday 9 July, United have made just one addition to their squad so far in the form of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof.

Their attempts to bring Matic to Old Trafford rest on Chelsea completing the signing of Monaco midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko, whose arrival in west London is expected to trigger the Serbia international's departure.

The United boss however remains hopeful however of wrapping up a deal for the Blues midfielder by Sunday, according to the Guardian.

Alvaro Morata is another deal the club are hoping to seal in the very near future. IBTimes UK understand the Red Devils made significant progress on the transfer over the weekend and the deal could be completed by the end of the week.