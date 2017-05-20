Manchester United are leading the race in signing AS Monaco star player Bernardo Silva in the summer transfer window.

According to the French publication Le 10 Sport, Silva was wanted by the Red Devils and their local rivals Manchester City. The two Manchester clubs were fighting to secure the Portuguese international's signature.

United are now ahead of Pep Guardiola's City in signing Silva. He has already made a decision on his future and it is believed that he has closing in on joining United in the summer transfer window.

According to Canal Plus (via Get French Football News), United have completed the initial ground work that is necessary to complete the deal for the player. Jose Mourinho's side are already ahead of the other European clubs in landing him in the summer.

Monaco enjoyed a successful campaign which saw them win the league and make it to the Champions League semi-final, which they lost to Juventus. The French club's several star players that includes the likes of Silva, Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Fabinho and Benjamin Mendy are all attracting interest from the top clubs across Europe.

Meanwhile, Silva has refused to rule out a switch away from his current employers after admitting that "everything is possible."

"I read the papers, but for right now there is nothing concrete. I already said that I felt good in Monaco, but everything is possible," Silva explained, when asked about his future after Monaco's 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and registered nine assists in 36 league appearances this season. Leonardo Jardim's side clinched the title following their victory over Saint-Etienne on 17 May and he was once of the key players in helping his side win the first Ligue 1 title since 2000.