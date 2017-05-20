Manchester United have completed their first summer signing after agreeing a deal with Espanyol midfielder Arnau Puigmal.

The 16-year-old has been part of the La Liga side's academy since 2010 and has impressed with their Cadete A team this season. According to Spanish publication Sport, the Red Devils have made a lucrative offer which has convinced Puigmal to sign a contract with the Old Trafford club.

The Espanyol starlet is expected to join the United academy in the summer with the promise of progressing into the first-team in the future. Jose Mourinho's side reportedly beat off interest from a number of clubs, who were tracking his progress.

Puigmal is said to be an imposing central midfielder with an eye for goal and he showcased his talent when he played an instrumental role in Espanyol winning the Mediterranean Cup beating Barcelona in the final earlier this year. He also picked up the Most Valuable Player trophy after impressing during the tournament which included scoring a goal in the final.

The Spanish midfielder's imminent exit will come as a blow to Espanyol, who were hoping that he would continue to progress with them and eventually make the step up to the first team. However, they were powerless to stop him from accepting the offer from United, which is said to be much more lucrative that what he was earning with the Catalan side.

Mourinho has focused on strengthening the youth as much as the first-team since his arrival and United have made a number of signings to boost their academy in the last 12 months. He has also strengthened the club's scouting network in the hope of securing the best talent from across the globe.

Levent Gundogan was the most recent acquisition made by United after the Welshman's club Connah's Quay Nomads FC confirmed the move in March this year. Puigmal's arrival will further boost the academy ranks with the report claiming that United are keen not to fall behind their neighbours Manchester City, who have opened a new state-of-the-art set up for the youngsters.