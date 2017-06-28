Florentino Perez has assured that Real Madrid are yet to reach an agreement with Manchester United over the transfer of Alvaro Morata as Los Blancos are not in a hurry to complete the sale of the striker. Meanwhile, the chief was also coy over the future of James Rodriguez following recent reports claiming that the Colombian international is also set to move to Old Trafford.

Morata, 24, has emerged as Jose Mourinho's top target to bolster the United attack ahead of the upcoming season since Antoine Griezmann decided to continue one more season at Atletico Madrid.

Earlier this month the Real Madrid striker's agent confirmed that his client had received a "very, very important" proposal to move to Old Trafford.

It was said that the negotiations between the clubs were delayed due to Morata's recent wedding, but on Tuesday (27 June) AS reported that the striker had taken a break from his honeymoon and returned to Madrid in a bid to accelerate his move to United.

AS claimed that the move could be completed in a matter of days despite Real Madrid having a first bid from United worth around €74m (£65.4m) - as Los Blancos hold out for up to €90m.

However, asked by El Primer Palo whether Real Madrid are in negotiations with Manchester United over the transfer of Morata, Perez said "I do not think so. No, I do not think so, honestly.

"That does not mean that there could be people from Alvaro Morata's entourage who are speaking [with United]. I'm not going to deny any of that. We are still in June and until 31 August there is no need to hurry. I have read that we have reached an agreement for certain millions but nothing of this is true."

Meanwhile, Italian publication Mediaset also reported earlier this week that James has also already agreed personal terms with United ahead of completing a summer move to Old Trafford.

It has been said that Real Madrid are also keen on negotiating the departure of the Colombian international for around €75m after he has struggled for regular time during the 2016-2017 season.

However, Perez refused to confirm those plans, amid suggestions that he doesn't want to put James publicly on the market to not lower his price tag.

"I do not want to undergo an interrogation. I do not have to disclose our intentions. We will do the best for the club according to what the manager and the sports management want," Perez said.

"How I am going to devalue one of the best players in the world as James. James is a Madrid player and Madrid players do not leave when they want or when their parents or agents want. We have to match the interests of the players with those of the club. And above all prevailing the interests of the club."