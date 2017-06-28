Barcelona starlet Carles Alena has committed his long-term future to the La Liga giants by signing a new three-year deal. Manchester United, Newcastle United and particularly Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Spanish midfielder in recent times but he will instead continue his career at the Nou Camp.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the prolific La Masia academy at the age of eight and progressed through the different youth ranks of the club before Luis Enrique handed him his senior debut during a 1-1 Copa del Rey draw against Hercules in November 2016.

Alena grabbed the chance with both hands, scoring his side's only goal and went onto earn a regular place in training sessions with the first-team during the remainder of the 2016-2017 season.

The Spain Under-19 international made a further three appearances in La Liga but his long-term future at Barcelona was left uncertain as he only had 12 months remaining in his contract at the Nou Camp.

The Mirror reported in November that Manchester United were closely monitoring the situation while recently The Sun claimed that Rafael Benitez was also keen on taking advantage of the situation and would look to lure him to Newcastle.

Alena helped Barcelona's second team secure the promotion to the second division of Spanish football over the weekend after beating Racing Santander in the play-off.

However, on Monday, AS and other Spanish publications added more uncertainty to his future after revealing that Tottenham had made a last ditch attempt to convince him to snub a new deal at Barcelona and move to north London.

The reports said Pochettino had offered Alena an immediate place in the Tottenham first-team if he opted to move to White Hart Lane.

However, Barcelona have now played down the concerns of the fans after agreeing a new three-year deal which will be extended by a further two years if he is promoted to Ernesto Valverde's first-team. In that case, the club will also increase his release clause to €75m (£66.2m, $84.9m) in order to ward off potential suitors.

"FC Barcelona and Carles Aleñá have reached a contract agreement that will see the youngster sign on for the next three years," Barcelona confirmed. "If Aleñá joins the first team then the deal will be extended by a further two years, and his release clause will reach €75million."