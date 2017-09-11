Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will start his side's Champions League group stage opener against Basel on Tuesday (12 September), manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed

De Gea did not feature at all in United's successful Europa League campaign last season, but Mourinho is not going to humour the idea of having one goalkeeper for the Premier League and another for the Champions League, due to the added importance of Europe's premier club competition.

De Gea, who is in the midst of his seventh season as Manchester United's first-choice shot-stopper, understood Mourinho's decision to rotate his 'keepers last season but is glad the Portuguese has seen fit to give him the nod against Basel.

"Sometimes you want to play every game but it was the manager's decision," De Gea said in a press conference, quoted by Manchester Evening News. "It was good because we won the competition and we fight for the position to play and that's good for the group to keep working hard in training. Of course I always want to play.

"We all train really hard to be the player who is on the pitch to play now I feel really strong and confident and everyone trains hard to be in the XI and that's it."

De Gea will have a new central defender in front of him against Basel; Victor Lindelof is set for his first start since the Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid. The Sweden international has not featured in any of Manchester United's opening Premier League fixtures so far, but Mourinho is happy to throw him into Champions League matters as he does not "need to adapt".

"I think it is easier for him to play in the Champions League," Mourinho said. "No need to adapt, he needs a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League. He is very bright and very calm and step by step he will be there. I am more than confident for tomorrow, he is a very good player with a very good potential."

Menawhile, Marouane Fellaini may have to sit out of the start of Manchester United's Champions League campaign with a calf injury sustained on international duty.

The Belgium international missed United's 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Saturday and was not able to train on Sunday, but Mourinho will select the former Everton star if his fitness manages to improve and spoke of how vital the much-maligned midfielder is to his side.

"Fellaini didn't train yesterday. Let's see if he can today. He's more important to me than you can imagine," the Manchester United boss said.

He had a [calf] problem with his national team and then he played a match against Greece, and after the match he felt the problem. If his condition improves he will be selected, because I need him."