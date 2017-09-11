Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has revealed he scouted Renato Sanches when he was the Red Devils assistant manager at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international impressed for Benfica in the 2015/16 season. He was heavily linked with a move to United when Dutchman Louis van Gaal was in charge of the 20-time English champions.

United failed to complete the signing of Sanches and the midfielder completed a switch to Bayern Munich. The same summer, he went on to win the European championship with his national side and Giggs revealed he was impressed with the player's display.

"I was watching him for United a few years ago and I was impressed – I thought he was a really talented player. He showed it then and he showed it in the Euros," Giggs told the Press Association, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

Things did not go as per plan for Sanches as he struggled in his debut season with the German champions. He made only six starts in the Bundesliga and put in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Bayern CEO Karl Heinz-Rummenigge was open to the idea of sanctioning Sanches' sale if interested clubs could meet their €48m (£43.7m, $57.6m) valuation. However, no club was ready to pay that fee for the midfielder.

Sanches' failure to impress for Carlo Ancelotti's side saw Bayern allow him to join Swansea City on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window. Giggs has backed the former Benfica man to impress in the Premier League, during his short stay with the Welsh club.

"It didn't quite happen for him last year for Bayern, which can happen; a young player moving country, different language, a big club and a lot of expectation, but he is a talent and the Premier League will suit him because he's an aggressive player," the United legend explained.

"He can tackle, he can get forward and he's going to a club that play football the right way so I think he'll be a success."