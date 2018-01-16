Arsenal's attempts to try and bring Anthony Martial to the Emirates Stadium as part of their ongoing talks with Manchester United over a deal for Alexis Sanchez have been categorically dismissed, according to latest reports in France.

Jose Mourinho's side are now firm favourites to sign Sanchez during the January transfer window after Manchester City pulled out of the race for his signature, refusing to meet both Arsenal's demands for the player and financial demands put forward by both the Chile international and his agent.

United are prepared to meet those demands however and critically, are also willing to include a player in part of a deal. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been offered to the Gunners, but it was reported on Monday [15 January] that Arsene Wenger has also explored the possibility of bringing Martial to north London.

However, RMC Sport now report both Mourinho and the United board have swiftly dismissed those enquires with the France international still very much part of the manager's plans. Negotiations continue between the two clubs over either a cash deal or one including another player in Mkhitaryan.

Speaking after United's comfortable 3-0 win over Stoke City on Monday night; Mourinho confirmed an exit for the Armenia international is possible this month, having earlier omitted the former Borussia Dortmund star from his match day squad due to ongoing transfer speculation.

"Is he going to be involved in one deal leaving us? It is possible," the United boss said. "But it is also possible he stays. But I'm just trying to protect him. The market is open."

While Martial, who scored netted a superb second in United's win over the Potters, was not specifically named by his manager, Mourinho insisted the only other possible departure from his squad this month is 20-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe. The highly-rated defender is expected to leave on loan, with Aston Villa thought to be a likely destination.