Manchester United are considering an approach in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala as a replacement for Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford.

The England international saw his playing time reduced under Jose Mourinho. According to the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils manager has identified the 23-year-old as a transfer target.

Mourinho was keen on signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. United cooled off their interest after the Frenchman decided to continue with the Spanish capital club after the Court of Arbitration for Sports upheld an appeal against the La Liga outfit's transfer ban.

The 20-time English champions were keen on Griezmann, but their failure in landing him has forced them to look elsewhere. Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale were discussed.

However, the Portuguese tactician has reservations over Lacazette and is not willing to splash the cash on the former Tottenham Hotspur star. In addition to this, Bale has expressed his desire to continue at Real and Mourinho is made aware of the same.

United have turned their attention towards Dybala as Mourinho looks to strengthen his side's attack for the next season. Any approach from the Old Trafford club will see them face competition from Chelsea.

The Premier League winners will be without the services of Eden Hazard for the start of the season. The Belgium international picked up an ankle injury and underwent a surgery, which will keep him out of action for three months.

Dybala has concerns over the Old Lady's ageing squad, despite them winning the domestic double and losing the Champions League final to Real.

The Argentine forward signed a new deal with Juventus in April that will keep him at the Turin club until 2022. The Serie A outfit identifies him as a key player of their project and will reject any approach from United and Chelsea for their star player.