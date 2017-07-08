Manchester United have confirmed Regan Poole will join Northampton Town on a season-long loan on 7 July, Friday.

The 19-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Newport County in 2015 and impressed for the Red Devils' reserve team. He can not only operate in the central defending position, but can also play as a holding midfielder.

Louis van Gaal, the former United manager handed Poole his first team debut in the 5-1 Europa League victory over FC Midtjylland in February 2016. The teenager will spend the 2017/18 campaign with the League One outfit.

A statement on United's official website read, "Manchester United's Regan Poole has agreed a season-long loan switch to Northampton Town."

"The Welsh youngster, who represented his country at the Toulon tournament this summer, will spend the 2017/18 campaign with the League One oufit. Poole is looking forward to linking up with his new team-mates and the Reds will keep close tabs on his progress over the course of campaign."

Poole admitted in May that he will have to wait for the summer signings at the club in order to find out his chances of making his way into Jose Mourinho's squad for the new season. However, the Portuguese tactician has sanctioned his loan move to the lower league club.

Northampton manager Justin Edinburgh has seen Poole train when the two were at Newport and handed him his debut at the age of 16. He will reunite with his former manager at the Sixfields Stadium for the upcoming season.

"Regan is a player I know well from my time at Newport County and he is an exceptionally talented player," Edinburgh told Northampton's official website.

"I gave him his debut as a 16 year old and he is a player with a fantastic temperament and someone who is well ahead of his years.

"He is a central defender who is comfortable on the ball. He is strong, he leaps well and he has all the attributes to be a top, top player. He is mobile and he will complement the other defenders we have at the club well.

"We are delighted he has committed to spend the season with us and I am very pleased to welcome Regan to the club.

"I think we have made some very strong signings this week and while work to strengthen the squad will continue, I am delighted with our recruitment so far."