Manchester United remain hopeful of making a fourth signing in the summer transfer window having displayed "significant interest" in acquiring Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon. The 17-year-old has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur but the Old Trafford club have now emerged as the latest and perhaps strongest contender for his signature.

Sky Sports understand Jose Mourinho's side are ready to ramp up their interest in Sessegnon and want to do a deal for the teenager this summer. They hope their offer to loan the England youth international back to Craven Cottage will convince the west Londoners to part ways with their prized asset.

The Londoner made 31 appearances in all competitions for a Fulham side who reached the Championship play-offs last season and manager Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to keep hold of the majority of that squad in an effort to go one better this term. The former Yugoslavia international has succeeded so far but his side are expected to come under pressure from United in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Mourinho has made no secret over his desire to make a fourth signing this summer though recent reports have suggested he could wait until January to improve his United squad. Moves for Ivan Perisic and Gareth Bale have failed and the two-time Champions League winner may have been further discouraged by making further signings given the impressive start his side have made to the new season.

Tottenham have reportedly already had one bid thought to be in the region of £25m rejected for Sessegnon, who appeared to cement his future at Fulham when he signed a three-year deal earlier this summer. Liverpool are also thought to be interested thought their pursuit may be curbed by the signing of Andrew Robertson from Hull City.

With a bid having been rebuffed for Sessegnon, it will likely take a bid in excess of £25m to sign the full-back with Fulham's owners Shadid Khan having indicated he will reject any offer of that level should United or any other club submit a proposal.