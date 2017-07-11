Manchester United have confirmed that their goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed a loan move to League One side Shrewsbury Town on 10 July.

The 20-year-old came up through the ranks of the club's youth system and is yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Grimsby Town, which was cut short in February following United third-choice goalkeeper Joel Castro Pereira's injury. This came after a short spell at Stockport County.

Henderson will spend the 2017/18 season with the League One outfit.

A statement on United's official website read, "Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan for the 2017/18 season."

Henderson was part of England's Under-20 squad that won the World Cup in South Korea in June.

The Young Lions stopper would have struggled to get regular playing time in Jose Mourinho's side this term since the Portuguese tactician has several options in that position.

David de Gea is the first-choice goalkeeper, with Sergio Romero an able deputy between the sticks. In addition to this, United have Pereira as their third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford, who recently signed a new deal at the club.

A loan move for Henderson will help him feature regularly for the first team.

He becomes the 20-time English champions' seventh player to be allowed to leave the club in this summer transfer window and the second, after Regan Poole, to go out on loan.

United have already released Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Faustin Makela and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts after their contracts expired, while Josh Harrop rejected a chance to sign a new contract and completed a move to Preston North End.

Wayne Rooney ended his 13-year spell with the Premier League giants as well to return to his boyhood club Everton.

Henderson expressed his delight after taking up the challenge of joining the League One club instead of a lower league club this summer.

"I'm delighted to come here. I could have gone to a lot of League Two clubs this year, but I had to show that development and go into the next league," Henderson told Shewsbury's official website.

"I will be working hard every day in training and hopefully performing well in the games before the season starts. I've left no stones unturned, so I'm ready."