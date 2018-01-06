Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst is confident the club can keep hold of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson until the end of the season - but admits the Premier League giants do have an option to recall their player this month.

Henderson has been a revelation at New Meadow since arriving on a season-long loan last summer, playing an integral role in the club's promotion push in League One by keeping 10 clean sheets in 23 third-tier appearances so far this term.

The England Under-20 international is one of two United goalkeepers currently impressing away from Old Trafford, with Sam Johnstone also enjoying a fine season with Aston Villa in the Championship.

Aware that his parent club can recall their young player this month, Hurst says Shrewsbury will be ready to find a replacement if that clause is activated.

However, he hopes Henderson can see out the remainder of the campaign as scheduled.

"He is due to be here, but ultimately if Manchester United want to call him back then that's in their contract," Hurst said, The News and Star report. "There is no reason to think that he won't be staying but, at the same time, we have to be ready to act if a situation occurs and they decide they want him back.

"We want him. No one is making any secret and it'll be no surprise to anyone. The fans have taken to him, the players have seen what a good goalkeeper he is. We would love him to stay. I think Dean wants to stay but we'll see how it ends up playing out."

Henderson's current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season and his impressive form at Shrewsbury has not gone undetected. Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his situation, according to The Sun, while Portuguese giants Benfica are also said to be interested in the goalkeeper's services.

Henderson's future could be influenced by what happens to United teammate Johnstone. Villa boss Steve Bruce this week dismissed suggestions that West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion have made moves to sign the 24-year-old this January, insisting the club want to hold onto him permanently.

Those sentiments were echoed on Twitter by Villa owner Tony Xia, who expressed his desire to sign the goalkeeper outright if Villa can win promotion back to the Premier League.