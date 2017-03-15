Manchester United might get an injury boost as their captain Wayne Rooney could be fit to face FC Rostov in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday (16 March).

The England international has started in only one match in all competitions and has only two appearances to his name since the start of February. Injury and illness kept him out of action until he returned to action in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Rooney missed his side's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea after he picked up an injury during the training session following a collision with teammate Phil Jones. According to ESPN, the forward's injury is not serious and will be in contention to face the Russian outfit in the return leg of the European competition.

The former Everton man was set to lead United's attack against Antonio Conte's side in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is serving a three-match ban. Anthony Martial also missed the trip to Stamford Bridge and Marcus Rashford, who recovered from illness started against Chelsea.

Ander Herrera was given the marching orders by referee Michael Oliver after the midfielder received two yellow cards in the first half. It is his second red card of the season and will miss the next two league games.

However, the Spain international and Ibrahimovic will be in contention to face Rostov in the Europa League. The first leg in Russia ended in a 1-1 draw after Aleksandr Bukharov equalled Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first half goal.

United are currently sitting sixth in the league table with 49 points after 26 games. A success in the Europa League will assure the 20-time English champions a place in the next season's Champions League and Mourinho admitted that winning the competition is a priority for him and his men.