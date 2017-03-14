Thibaut Courtois has revealed what he said to David De Gea during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night (13 March) amid speculation linking both players with a move to Real Madrid. The duo didn't chat about the merits of a switch to the current La Liga leaders, but rather the controversial red card received by Ander Herrera in first half of the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Chelsea number one and his Manchester United counterpart have seen their names linked with Real Madrid in recent times as Los Blancos are said to be desperate to sign a high-profile replacement for Keylor Navas ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Reports have suggested that both former Atletico Madrid keepers would be open to returning to La Liga as they still have families in Spain.

Obviously Los Blancos would only be interested in signing one and recently Marca suggested that De Gea is in pole position as Real Madrid only see Courtois as a back-up option for the Manchester United number one.

Marca recently added that Real Madrid sent scouts to Stamford Bridge on Monday night to run the rule over the pair as Chelsea booked a date in the FA Cup semi-finals with Tottenham thanks to N'Golo Kante's goal.

The keepers were spotted talking at half-time following a bad-tempered first half, which saw United reduced to ten men after Ander Herrera picked up two yellow cards for fouls on Eden Hazard.

Asked by Onda Cero what he told De Gea, the Chelsea number one revealed: "We have faced [each other] many times. We were talking about the red card as I do not understand why we should have a rivalry. I have many friends in football and it's not necessary to have a fight [with anyone]. We were speaking with [Cesar Azpilicueta] on the red card."

"I think Ander paid the price for his teammates. Manchester United play a very physical type of football. There were many fouls and when you make a lot of fouls many times it ends with a yellow card. I think [Phil] Jones avoided a yellow and just 10 seconds later Ander makes a foul that maybe is not worthy a yellow card, but it was given because of the accumulation of fouls. That changed the game."

Meanwhile, the Chelsea number one also appeared to leave De Gea alone in the race to become the new Real Madrid keeper after saying he is enjoying life at Chelsea and not planning to leave Stamford Bridge.

"Right now I am enjoying the success we are having here and I am focused on this. I am enjoying it a lot here and I am focused on trying to win the Premier League," he added.