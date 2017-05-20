Manchester United have made a firm proposal for Monaco youngster Benoit Badiashile as Jose Mourinho looks to spruce up his team's academy and build a squad for the future. The 16-year-old has two years left in his current contract and the Red Devils want to prise him away at the earliest to prevent him from securing his long term future in France.

French newspaper L'Equipe reckon that an offer is on the table for Badiashile to consider should he choose, having impressed for the French Under-16 side at the recently concluded Val-de-Marne tournament. Mourinho is already keeping a keen eye on teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, but is ready to make offers for other upcoming players to secure the club's long term future.

Benoit is the brother of Monaco goalkeeper Loic Badiashile, who made his first appearance for the French giants in a Champions League qualifier last year. The 19-year-old is pushing for a first team start in the league and is likely to be handed that opportunity next season, with Monaco having won the league this time around.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is set to hand youngster Joel Pereira his first senior start for the Red Devils against Crystal Palace as he decides to pick a youthful side for their final league game of the season. The 20-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper has been termed the best stopper of the next generation from Portugal and he is ready to live up to the manager's praise.

"They're nice words and now I need to prove that he's right!" Pereira told ManUtd.com. "When one of the best managers in the world puts confidence like that in you, you can only feel good.

"I want to pay him back by training and performing well. I'm working hard every day and the next step is on Sunday, so let's focus on that and we will see.

"It's a big day coming up for the young players. As the manager said, some of us will get a chance and we're looking forward to it. Hopefully we'll get a good result, everybody will enjoy it and we'll play well."