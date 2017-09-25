The Football Association (FA) will take no further action against Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager was banished from the touchline during the latter stages of a nervy 1-0 Premier League victory against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday (23 September).

Referee Craig Pawson sent Mourinho to the stands in second-half stoppage time after the Portuguese encroached onto the playing surface while passionately imploring his side, who were certainly not at their best on the day, to retreat and defend the slender lead secured courtesy of striker Romelu Lukaku's eighth goal in as many competitive appearances since joining from Everton in July.

"I don't know, you have to ask the referee," he said after the match when asked why such action had been taken by Pawson, who was alerted to the encroachment by fourth official Mike Jones.

As per The Mail, the 54-year-old has been sent to the stands nine times during his illustrious managerial career to date, missing a total of 16 matches in bans and also racking up £329,000 ($444, 319) worth of fines.

During his first season at United, Mourinho was fined for comments made about referee Anthony Taylor before the north-west derby against Liverpool in October 2016 and later received a one-match touchline ban after being sent to the stands during a goalless draw with Burnley at Old Trafford. He served another one-game suspension after being dismissed for kicking a water bottle during a 1-1 tie with West Ham United.

However, according to widespread reports on Monday, the FA have decided not to take any further action against Mourinho on this occasion after receiving the referee's report of the game.

That means the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will be present in the home dugout on Saturday when United, currently level on points with free-scoring rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after six matches of the new campaign, host Roy Hodgson's crisis-stricken relegation contenders Crystal Palace.

Before then, the Red Devils, who are in discussion with the police and have asked for CCTV footage from Southampton after some travelling supporters persisted with an offensive chant concerning Lukaku despite requests from both the club and the player himself to desist, will look to build on their opening Champions League Group A win over FC Basel during a long midweek trip to face CSKA Moscow at VEB Arena.