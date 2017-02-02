Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken a thinly-veiled swipe at both referee Mike Jones and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following the frustrating Premier League draw with Hull City at Old Trafford. The home side were unable to break through The Tigers during a lacklustre 90 minutes, with goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic making a series of late saves to help lift Marco Silva's side off the bottom.

Substitute Juan Mata was denied from point blank range before Marcos Rojo's header and Paul Pogba's strike were kept out in stoppage time by the Hull stopper. The visitors could even have claimed all three points when Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic struck the post late on.

While the point extends United's unbeaten run to 14 games, Mourinho's men were unable to take advantage of those teams in the Champions League places all failing to win on Tuesday (31 January). The 20-time English league champions trail fourth place Liverpool by four points and are destined for an anticlimactic end to the campaign.

Mourinho has spent large parts of the season bemoaning United's misfortune in the eyes of the officials - and his reactions on the touchline during the 0-0 draw told the story of another irritating result. Hull spent much of the second half attempting to run down the clock and were also fortunate to escape without striker Oumar Niasse being sent off for a series of miss-times challenges.

Official Jones chose to ignore the incidents of controversy, leaving Mourinho angered by the outcome. The former FC Porto and Real Madrid was however tight-lipped at full time - in fear of being punished by The Football Association again during a campaign in which he has already served two touchline bans - yet his disillusion with the officiating was clear.

"There were lots of things that happened today on the pitch that give me a feeling of Déjà vu and I have that feeling a lot of times during the season, Mourinho said, according to Sky Sports. "I don't want to speak much. I just want to say I am not critical of Hull City because a team that is in their positon every point is gold and they tried to see what they could do, what they were allowed to do.

"They got the feeling and when they got the feeling they took it to the limits on the pitch. It is not their fault. They are fighting for their life, they are fighting to stay in the Premier League and I am not critical of them.

The 54-year-old then accused the authorities of treating his actions on the touchline differently to his managerial counterparts, an observation which could land him in hot water with The FA. The United boss said a unnamed top flight manager had been hailed for his "emotion" during matches, while he continues to be reprimanded for his actions. His comments could have been referring to the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who celebrated Diego Costa's missed penalty in the face of fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

"I don't want to speak much because I pay lots of fines, I pay more than others – much more than others, he added after the draw which keeps United sixth. "For example yesterday one manger was told by the fourth official 'I love your emotion and because of that no problem'.

"I was told today sit down or you have to go to the stands. Then on the pitch a bit more of the same. But I don't want to speak much about it because I don't like to pay fines. Well they don't like my emotion, but I think what is happening this season, it is not for me to speak about. It is not for me."