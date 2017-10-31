Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has put his weight behind Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho following criticism over his apparent show of unhappiness on the touchlines. This is in stark contrast to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who is always smiling but Collymore insists that he will undoubtedly take Mourinho to lead his side if given a choice.

Mourinho's tactics have come in for criticism from fans and pundits alike since he set up his team conservatively in a dour goalless draw with Liverpool at Anfield on 14 October. However, he turned the tables last weekend as he came out all guns blazing against Tottenham Hotspur, with Anthony Martial getting on the scoresheet to beat Spurs 1-0. This was United's first win in three games in the league, taking four points from the available nine.

Martial's introduction for Marcus Rashford in the 70th minute was booed by some sections of the Old Trafford support, while some of Romelu Lukaku's heavy touches and misplaced passes elicited audible groans from fans. Mourinho came out with all guns blazing to defend his players and Collymore believes such reactions are not unbecoming of a manager striving to win the league.

"Jose Mourinho has every right to tell his critics to 'shush,' " Collymore told the Mirror. "A lot of what you see from him is a sketch. When we turn on the telly and Jurgen Klopp is smiling we smile with him. When Mourinho is frowning we say he is sucking the life out of the game

"But I know who I would rather have managing my club. Let's not paint him as someone who parks the bus and sucks the life out of games. He has done it at the highest level. For him, football is about three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss and that is at the front of his mind.

"It is not about philosophies, trying to be an innovator of the game, it is about winning trophies. And people can count them all when he has finished."