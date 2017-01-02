Manchester United have been handed a boost for their trip to West Ham United as Jose Mourinho will welcome star midfielder Michael Carrick back to the squad. The Red Devils will make a trip to the capital on 2 January, two days after their latest victory over Middlesbrough.

The 35-year-old missed his side's clash on New Year's Eve due to illness, which saw him miss the first Premier League fixture in December. He has been a key player in the centre of the pitch in United's recent winning streak.

Despite Carrick's absence, Mourinho saw his side come from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford. According to the Manchester Evening News, Carrick has recovered from his illness and was spotted with his teammates and United staff members at Stockport Station for their journey to London.

The return of the midfielder will force Marouane Fellaini, who started against Aitor Karanka's side, drop out of the starting lineup on Monday.

The same report also suggests United captain Wayne Rooney and defender Daley Blind have not travelled with the squad. The England international last featured in his side's 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on 17 December and missed the last two fixtures with a thigh injury.

Mourinho admitted after a win over Boro that Rooney has "a little chance", while Carrick could make it to the squad to face West Ham. He said, "Rooney has a little chance and Michael has a bigger chance than Rooney. Let's see how he is tomorrow."

Blind, who has started the last two games as a left-back is set to miss the clash against Slaven Bilic's side. Luke Shaw is still recovering from his injury, which is likely to see Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah fighting for the left-back spot.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager could also pair Phil Jones with Chris Smalling, while moving Marcos Rojo to the full-back position. Eric Bailly will not be available for selection as the Ivory Coast international will join his national side for the 2017 African Cup of Nations.