Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku is excited by the prospect of competing with iconic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a starting position at Old Trafford and believes Jose Mourinho's side will benefit from the Swede's "personality" and presence in the dressing room.

Ibrahimovic, 35, re-joined United on a one-year deal last month but will not figure for the Red Devils until the Christmas period due to a severe knee problem sustained in April. Despite suffering such a bad injury during the twilight of his career, Lukaku, who joined United from Everton in a deal that could be worth £90m, is certain his new teammate will "bring many qualities" to the team at Old Trafford.

"I said to Zlatan I hoped he would be back. We need his personality," Lukaku as quoted as saying by Manchester United's official website. "He will bring many qualities to the team, and help us in our goal of winning the title.

"I don't fear the competition as a striker, or Zlatan. Things are going really well for me at Manchester United," he added. "The pre-season was good and it helped knowing a lot of the players before arriving."

Ibrahimovic has a rather strong bond with Manchester United boss Mourinho, whose relationship with Lukaku seemed to be rather frosty a few years ago. The Portuguese saw fit to sell the Belgium international during his second spell at Chelsea a few years ago, but Lukaku bears no grudge towards the Mourinho, a man he has long admired.

"The manager has helped me a lot to settle quickly, so it has all been very positive," Lukaku said. "I am now with a coach that I have wanted to play with for a long time, since I was 11 years of age. And with him we are looking to do something special.

"For me it is all about progressing and learning in my career, and all the coaches I have had have helped me with that."