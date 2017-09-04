David de Gea has revealed that it is a "dream to be at a team like Manchester United" and has expressed delight at some football pundits considering him one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Spain international has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu collapsed on the deadline day of the 2015 summer transfer window. The Red Devils have managed to hold on to their prised asset, despite reported interest from the 12-time European champions.

United are yet to concede a goal in the 2017/18 Premier League season as they have kept clean sheets in the first three matches. Jose Mourinho has fielded De Gea in front of the goal in those fixtures.

When MUTV asked De Gea what he thinks of when he is hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he said: "Of course, you feel really proud when people think this about you. It's really good, but I like to keep my focus, keep working hard and doing my best."

"To be fair, when you are really young, you don't think about the future too much, you just want to play with your friends. When you get older, you start to dream about being there, about being at a top team, so of course it's a dream to be at a team like Manchester United."

De Gea started for Spain for their World Cup qualifier victory over Italy and the 2010 World Cup winners registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Azzurri. The Spain international has also shed light on how football took the precedence over tennis and basketball during his teens.

"Maybe when I was 15 or 16 years old, I started feeling better, thinking that I could play at a high level. At the same time, I was also playing tennis and things like that, but I was always better at football. I played some basketball too, but football is what I love," he explained.