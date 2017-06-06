Monaco owner Dmitry Rybolovlev insists the club will not stand in Kylian Mbappe's way if he wishes to join Manchester United or any other club this summer.

United last week made the decision to back away from a deal for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and instead focus their efforts on signing a more traditional number nine this summer. In turn, the club have been intensely linked with a host of goal scorers from across Europe, including the prodigious Mbappe who is now widely recognised as the most sought-after young talent in European football.

Not for the first time this summer, the 18-year-old graced the cover of Spanish daily AS this morning alongside a headline proclaiming Real Madrid are to bid €135m (£118m, $152m) for the France international. It adds Manchester City and United have already made offers of €120m and €130m, citing reports from Monaco's Radio Monte Carlo.

Monaco, who ended Paris Saint-Germain's dominance of French football this past season, have already allowed one of their key players in Bernardo Silva to leave this summer, with more tipped to leave.

Rybolovlev says each of the club's prized assets is free to make their own decision over their future this summer, but hopes Mbappe will opt to remain where he is.

"We don't force things," the Monaco owner told France Football when asked if he would be able to turn down a lucrative offer for the striker, ESPN report. "Is he worth that sum? I don't know. It is the market that will give the answer to that question. After that, it is the player who will decide. In any case, we want Kylian to stay."

Mbappe himself has not ruled out a move away from the Ligue 1 side this summer, but insists his priority is to continue playing first-team football ahead of France's 2018 World Cup campaign.

Speaking to beIN Sports, he said: "I will make a choice based on my sporting career, and my career is first and foremost, and I am at an age where I need to play, and that will be paramount," he said.

"I will be the sole decision-maker, and I will not go anywhere where I will be forced to go."

Arsenal's interest in the teenage sensation has also re-emerged in recent days. Arsene Wenger, who tried to sign the player last summer, has urged Mbappe to join a club who are ready to give him "the red carpet treatment" and immediately hand him a first team role.