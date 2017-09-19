Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has once again been nominated for the coveted Golden Boy award given to the most impressive young footballer in Europe under the age of 21.

The Old Trafford academy graduate, narrowly beaten to last year's honour by Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches, now on loan at Swansea City, is one of six English players featured on a 25-man shortlist for 2017 unveiled by Turin-based Italian daily publication Tuttosport on Tuesday (19 September).

Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Dominic Solanke also make the cut, as do versatile Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

West Ham United defender Reece Oxford is included despite struggling to make an impact while on loan at Reading last season and having yet to feature during another temporary stint with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

The only non-English Premier League player to be nominated is highly-rated Brazilian frontman Gabriel Jesus, who has scored 12 goals in 16 appearances since joining Manchester City from Palmeiras in January.

Former AS Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, who will follow new teammate Neymar as the second most-expensive player in football history if and when his initial loan switch to Paris Saint-Germain is converted into a permanent deal worth €180m (£159.5m, $215.6m) next summer, is similarly in the running along with teenage AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Borussia Dortmund's American winger Christian Pulisic and Real Madrid pair Theo Hernandez and Borja Mayoral.

Such a nomination will likely be of scant consolation to record Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele, who ruptured a tendon in his left thigh on his first La Liga start against Getafe last weekend. The French international, 20, underwent surgery in Helsinki on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for approximately three-and-a-half months.

The Golden Boy prize was created back in 2003 and is voted on by 30 journalists from the most established newspapers across Europe, with the winner typically announced in October.

If Rashford were to go one better this year then he would follow in the footsteps of current Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, who won the prize in 2015 and 2013 respectively. Other former winners include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas, Anderson, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Isco and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.