Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has issued a stern warning to the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho that he will prove it to them that they were wrong in selling him. The Belgian was sold to Real Sociedad this summer after he was deemed surplus to requirements at the club after spending a season on loan at Sunderland last summer.

He cut an uninspiring figure at the Stadium of Light under former United boss Moyes, with the Black Cats finishing bottom of the Premier League, leading to their relegation. The 22-year-old managed to score only once in 28 games, which was in the EFL Cup against Shrewsbury. His time at Borussia Dortmund in the 2015/16 season was also a mess, where he did not start a single league game.

However, he is desperate to bounce back in the La Liga, while adding that he has great respect for Jose Mourinho, despite not having a great relationship with the manager. The Portuguese manager sanctioned his exit from Old Trafford , who was once considered to be among United's brightest talents under Moyes.

"Obviously, he is a great trainer but I did not have much of a relationship with him," he told Manchester Evening News. "I respect him a lot because he is the one who left the door open for me to leave Manchester United."

"What I want now is to prove that I am a good player and that they were wrong to let me go. I want to grow with La Real and be a better player," he added. "That's my goal for the future."

The Belgium international, who made 66 appearances for the Old Trafford club has signed a five-year deal with Sociedad. The La Liga outfit secured his services for a fee around £9.8m ($12.6m), according to the BBC.