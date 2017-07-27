Manchester United are ready to end their pursuit of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and switch their attention to Red Bull Leipzig's Emil Forsberg as Jose Mourinho continues his search for a winger.

The Portuguese manager has confirmed that he is looking to sign a wide attacking player this summer to add to the signings of Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof and had identified the Croatia international as his primary target.

Inter are reluctant to allow Perisic to leave and are demanding close to £50m ($65.7m) from interested clubs and United are unwilling to meet their demands. The Red Devils were keen to wrap up his signing before the Serie A club departed for their pre-season tour of China but were unable to reach an agreement on the fee despite reports claiming that they had agreed on personal terms with the player.

According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, Mourinho is now ready to end his pursuit of Perisic and turn his attention to Forsberg, who impressed for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season helping them finish second in their first season in the German top flight. He contributed with eight goals and 22 assists while playing in the similar position as Perisic does for Inter.

The report claims that United have contacted his representatives, the same as United's first signing Lindelof, to discuss the possibility of moving to Old Trafford this summer. Arsenal were linked with a move for the winger, but Leipzig have made it clear that they are not interested in selling their top performers.

The player's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has confirmed interest from 'big clubs' and accused Leipzig of destroying Forsberg's dreams. Despite the club's stance not altering the report suggests that United are willing to test them with a bid of around €50m (£44.6m, $58.7m). It is also claimed that the 20-time English champions are using their interest in the Sweden international to see if Inter will lower their demands for Perisic.