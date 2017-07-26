Tottenham Hotspur target Suso has appeared to rule out leaving AC Milan this summer despite changing his agent.

The future of the former Liverpool playmaker in Serie A has been under scrutiny in recent months amid delays in the negotiations over a new deal.

The Spanish midfielder was a central figure for Milan last season but his position in Vincenzo Montella's side has also come under threat following the huge summer overhaul made by the Rossoneri.

Last month IBTimes UK reported that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was closely monitoring the situation after having identified him as a target to replace out-of-favour midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Sources close to Suso then assured that the player was also keen to return to the Premier League, although they anticipated that a deal was going to be difficult due to Milan's reluctance to negotiate his departure.

Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg have since also joined Tottenham in the race by expressing a formal interest in his signing. However, Milan have turned down their approache, making clear that the player is not for sale at any price.

Suso has now decided to put an end to the saga by parting ways with his agent and hiring the services of Alessandro Lucci.

A change of representative is commonly seen as a precursor to a player moving clubs but Suso has denied he is on the move.

"Dear Rossoneri fans, I have decided to change my agent and trust in Alessandro Lucci. This absolutely does not mean that I want to leave Milan," Suso posted in his Instagram account.

"I want to thank sporting director [Massimiliano] Mirabelli for his nice words on me in China, I sincerely appreciated it. I'm happy to play for this great club!"

The message from Suso came after Mirabelli recently admitted that Milan are ready to reward the Spaniard with a new deal following his campaign last term.