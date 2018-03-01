Manchester United target Justin Kluivert is likely to stay at Ajax beyond the current campaign after his agent Mino Raiola confirmed that talks over an extension are progressing well.

The son of former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert has attracted interest from big clubs across Europe following his emergence with the Ajax first team. He made his first team debut last season, but has been more of a regular this campaign, starting 18 of the 21 Eredivisie games he has been a part of.

Kluivert has scored seven goals and assisted four in all competitions so far this campaign, which has attracted interest from his father's former employers Barcelona and Premier League big guns United. It is being reported that they could make a move in the summer.

The Ajax winger's agent, however, has confirmed that talks are underway with his current employers over extending his deal, which currently runs until the summer of 2019. But Raiola made it clear that they will also keep an eye out for offers from potential suitors.

Kluivert's representative revealed that while his current deal is "small", the offers on the table from interested clubs are lucrative in nature. But Raiola vowed to handle the dealings carefully after he labelled his client as one of the "greatest talents in the world".

Ajax are keen to hold on to Kluivert beyond the current campaign and have made him a number of offers, including one until the summer of 2021. However, Raiola called for patience after he refused to provide a timeline as to when he will sign a new deal.

"The negotiations are running well and there are no ripples in the water, but I have a duty to handle this very carefully," Raiola told De Telegraaf, as translated by Goal.com.

"At Ajax, Justin is still playing under a small contract and there is a lot of interest for him, an exceptional amount and from the biggest clubs.

"You have to take those noises seriously too, because we are dealing with one of the greatest talents in the world," he explained.

"Several offers have been made over and over again. Yes, even one until the summer of 2021. But I don't have any further information about the content of the negotiations.

"I think quiet and patience are very important," Raiola added.

Kluivert has previously revealed that he is open to moving to the Premier League, naming United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea among the clubs that he could join, while he also admitted that it would be difficult to turn down moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid.