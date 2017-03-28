Youri Djorkaeff has warned Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappé to "pay attention" to Anthony Martial's struggles at Manchester United before deciding on his next move.

At just 18, Mbappé is already one of the most sought-after players in Europe, having taken the French top flight by storm. Having scored 19 goals this term, he has also become the youngest France international in 62 years following his international bow against Luxembourg.

His rise has seen him heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Spanish daily Marca placing him on their front cover after his France debut under the headline: "The Mbappé phenomenon."

But Manchester United are also monitoring the teenager, with Cadena Cope claiming sources "very close" to Mbappé tell them Jose Mourinho's side have seen two serious offers rejected in recent weeks to sign the coveted striker. Those bids were reportedly worth a staggering €80m (£69m) and €110m.

Europe's elite are expected to battle for his signature this summer, with former France international Djorkaeff urging one of his former sides, Paris Saint-Germain, to attempt to keep the player in Ligue 1 in an interview with Le Figaro.

"If I were president of PSG, I would sign him, but I would not be the only one," the former Inter star said. "He has tremendous potential. It must be in the right conditions."

Mbappé is expected to attract a colossal transfer fee if and when he leaves, similarly to Martial when he joined United from Monaco. The Frenchman enjoyed a sensational first campaign at Old Trafford, scoring 19 goals in his debut season in English football, but has struggled for consistency this term under Mourinho.

Djorkaeff has warned Mbappé must be prepared for a similar scenario. "Look at Martial, when you go to a big club, you have to adapt and discover something else. Mbappe must pay attention to all this."

Having already drawn comparisons with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, France's former greats are already scrambling to ensure their country's latest golden boy makes the right decision over his future.

Robert Pires wants the 18-year-old to remain at Monaco for at least another two seasons, insisting a lucrative move to Real Madrid could stifle his development.

"If I can give some advice to him, the most important thing is to stay in Monaco for a minimum of two seasons because he is young and he need to play," he told Sky Sports.

"And you do not need to go to, say, Real Madrid, who are one of the best clubs in the world, but there is a lot of pressure.

"So maybe he needs to stay in Monaco and keep the stability. He is young and when you are young you need to play and being at Monaco is just perfect for him."